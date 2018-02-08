"The worst fight I've ever had with my parents was over how my dinner would be cooked."

"The penny dropped when I tried to get her to drink water she said ‘no’...it will make me fat. And it was just the illogicality of it," Anne, a lawyer, told Mia Freedman in a frank and honest conversation about her daughter's eating disorder on the No Filter podcast.

"I said, 'why can't you [drink water]? Of course, I tried all weekend to reason with her and eventually, I rang my sister who's a nurse and she said if she won't have water, you'll have to take her to causality.

"The disease had been developing slowly. I think the secretive eating - a lot of what she was doing was restricting her food intake - she wouldn’t want to eat with us, she’d want to go and eat in her room. As the disease takes hold they go along on an even keel for a while, then it’s boom, this huge dip and it can be very dangerous."

Over a decade on, Chloe has 'recovered' from the eating disorder that almost killed her - if it is ever possible to fully recover from the disease. She's now a happy and healthy 27-year-old with a stable job she loves and a wonderful man in her life.

But during the times Anne and her family would sit around the dinner table, refusing to leave until Chloe would "just eat a meal", it didn't always feel like they would reach this day. Way back when Chloe first refused to drink water, Anne had no idea of the excruciating battle they were in for.

"Our jobs [as lawyers] were about taking people's problems and fixing them up, but with anorexia for so long we just couldn’t find a solution," she said.

"I was in the house alone with a child who was rapidly getting sicker... I was thinking she’ll be fine tomorrow if I could just get her to eat something. But my fear was when she was diagnosed was - what had I done to cause this? Or what had I done to not prevent it?"

The answer, of course, is nothing. In most cases, with the exception of extreme instances of neglect or abuse, it's rare a parent is the cause of their child's eating disorder.

"The majority of parents are doing the absolute best they can," the Butterfly Foundation's Rachel Simeone told Mamamia.

"These behaviours are often hidden from parents for a lot of reasons - I don't want to worry them, or I don't want them to make me stop doing these things - lots of the behaviours could be risk factors they do for a short period of time, and then they got back to normal.

"We're all exposed to comments about our bodies and food, and our parents and peers contribute to that, but they don't do it maliciously, that's a part of life. For most people that's perfectly harmless, but people who develop eating disorders, they latch onto these things. There's no way that a parent could know that that's going to happen."

In cases like Chloe's, it's often only in the later stages of the disease parents start to notice their child is unwell. This is because the physical symptoms, like malnutrition and weight loss, are only noticeable well after the disease has taken hold, Simeone said.