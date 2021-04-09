'If you don't have humour, you won't survive.' The top 10 skills you need to be a mum.

When it comes to preparing for a baby, you’re told you need lots of things. Swaddles. Sleeping bags. Bottles. Sterilisers. Baby carriers. Dummies. This brand of white noise machine. That brand of night light.

And you do. But 'things' aside, what are the skills that you need to be a mum? What are those inbuilt resources, that you already have (or maybe not!), that you can draw upon to raise your little human?

Here are the top 10 skills that I’ve needed the most while mumming.

1. Patience

I didn’t think I had any and then I had children!

No matter their size or age, every little human is born with an inherent ability to test your patience.

Whether it’s smearing their poo on the wall during a tantrum or ‘accidentally’ ripping a page out of that first edition book you’ve managed to keep in immaculate condition for years, they will push buttons you never knew you had, in the most efficient of ways.

I have no advice. All I can say is, it will happen and *breathe*.

2. Intuition

Your gut is always right. Something happens when you give birth where your intuition suddenly becomes supercharged and remains that way for the next 25 years.

Those niggles that tell you when something is off become stronger. Trust them. Go back to that hospital. Insist on that second, third or even fourth opinion. Make yourself heard. There’s a reason the term 'mother’s intuition' exists.

3. Improvisation

You’re going to wish you hadn’t skipped that second-year uni improv class once you become a mum. But if you did, never fear.

Improvisation is basically just making shit up as you go along, and you do that A LOT as a parent.

I’ll say it again, you make shit up A LOT as a parent. Whether it’s using a face washer as a nappy because you’ve forgotten to do the weekly shop, or turning your t-shirt into a swaddle while travelling, you’ll find yourself improvising on a daily basis with kids.

You may feel like an idiot, but the good news is, they have no idea that you have no idea WTF you’re doing.