"I could see the disapproving look": I was told my outfit wasn't "appropriate" for a mum.

I remember catching up with an old friend while wearing my favourite stretchy shorts a few years ago.

I joked I was worried they were getting too short for me these days because of my age, and I could see the disapproving look on her face as she tried to kindly tell me they “don’t look appropriate on a mum”.

Yikes, I hadn’t considered that mums had a special dress code.

With that on my mind, I went home and sorted through my wardrobe to get rid of a bunch of clothes, believing the advice preached at me. Short shorts: gone. Bikini: gone. Short dresses: gone.

Once all the ‘inappropriate’ clothes were removed, I of course needed a new wardrobe so I could look like an ‘appropriate’ mum. I bought longer skirts, longer shorts, flowy shirts, and basically anything that made me look like I was preparing for the school bake sale.

Now, that may be what some people feel comfortable wearing and that’s fine, but to put it simply - I didn’t. I felt frumpy on the outside, with a wild spirit on the inside. It didn't work for me.

Yes, being a mum has changed me and influenced some of my outfit choices, but surely that didn't mean I had to reinvent my entire style to suit someone else’s opinion?

So then I thought to myself, what does an appropriate mum "look like" anyway? I tried to picture one in my head, but I couldn’t narrow it down. I pictured a variety of outfits, lifestyles, bodies, and personalities.

I pictured mums wearing leggings because they feel comfortable.

I pictured mums wearing jeans and t-shirts because it’s the easiest outfit to throw together.

I pictured mums wearing figure-hugging dresses because they radiate confidence.

I pictured mums in t-shirts and board shorts still learning to love their new bodies.

I pictured mums in bikinis owning their marks of life.

I pictured mums giving their kids an enormous cuddle before rushing to work to earn a satisfying pay check.

I pictured mums snuggling their kids on the couch at 11am still in their pyjamas, soaking in every moment.

I pictured mums who have worked their asses off to feel confident and empowered through their bodies.