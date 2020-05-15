Oh. It turns out there's a specific equation to tell you what clothes you... actually need.

I often find that despite having a lot of clothes, I have absolutely nothing to wear. I don’t actually like to shop that much, but over the years I’ve amassed an overflowing wardrobe/floordrobe. And my coats are stashed in another room altogether.

I know I am not alone. The average Aussie has 104 items in their wardrobe that they don’t even wear. Now that’s a lot of garments sentenced to the darkest corner of the closet, never to see the light of day.

Most of my closet clutter was collected in my twenties when I was more experimental and frivolous. And because many of these garments are beauties, I hold onto them – just in case.

But just in case of what? In case I remove a rib and fit into that dress again? Or I decide I’m the sort of person who will wear Nan’s psychedelic kaftan down to the shops? (Actually, I do harbour a secret hope that I will become that person.)

We keep things we don’t wear for a myriad of reasons – from the practical to the sentimental. I keep the dress I wore on my first date, even though it’s tired and pilled. It’s pretty common to keep clothes that remind us of the good times.

But as Courtney Carver, capsule wardrobe guru, suggests – we can take a snap for the memory and move that garment on to reclaim our wardrobe space. Keep the memory, ditch the clutter.