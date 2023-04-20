HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: A row about schools, mullets and a very slippery slope.

I have been trying to cut my son's hair for four months.

If that gives an image of me literally chasing him around the house with scissors, you've nailed it.

Weeks and months of trying to drag him into a hairdresser got me nowhere but mopping up meltdowns in shopping centres. He agreed to me trimming his fringe with the kitchen scissors at the start of term one, so that he could, you know, see. But since then, the mop has gone untouched and things are looking messy.

If my son sounds like a brat, that's on you. My boy is funny and kind and clever. He's also neurodiverse (I can hear you rolling your eyes but here we are) and very specific. And he really, really doesn't want a haircut. Like many a parent before me I have arrived at: What's the price of sanity? The cost of a few of scathing looks and a lot of conditioner, apparently.

My boy also has very particular ideas about clothes. Shirts are always back to front. Comfort is paramount. If he spills something down his (white!) school shirt in the morning, the effort to get him to change is herculean. If it's a bad day, we don't bother. He wears through the knees of long pants at an alarming rate by scooting about on floors. He scuffs up his have-to-be-laceless shoes in weeks by walking on his toes.