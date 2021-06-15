An "essential" box and a colour code: 7 hacks for moving house that will save you literal days.

Confession: I've moved apartments four times over the past two years. And I'm seriously no better at it.
Each time I try to be more organised than the last - I start packing weeks in advance and clearly label each box with whatever I've Tetris packed inside. But without fail, the last-minute panic hits and I end up throwing whatever miscellaneous belongings I can find into a box scribbled with 'random junk' on the side.
Even after the move, the first few days (or in my case weeks) are usually spent in a wasteland of boxes and bubble wrap, hunting rogue pairs of scissors that always disappear right when you need them. Fun times.
Watch: How to make your room look bigger (for after you move into your new place). Post continues below.
So, to make moving that little bit easier for all of us, I asked the Mamamia community to share their down-right genius packing hacks.
And let's just say I'll never move apartments the same way again.
From an "essential" box to a colour-coded dot system, here's some truly life changing tips to store in your brain the next time you move.