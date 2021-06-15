An "essential" box and a colour code: 7 hacks for moving house that will save you literal days.

Confession: I've moved apartments four times over the past two years. And I'm seriously no better at it.

Each time I try to be more organised than the last - I start packing weeks in advance and clearly label each box with whatever I've Tetris packed inside. But without fail, the last-minute panic hits and I end up throwing whatever miscellaneous belongings I can find into a box scribbled with 'random junk' on the side.

Even after the move, the first few days (or in my case weeks) are usually spent in a wasteland of boxes and bubble wrap, hunting rogue pairs of scissors that always disappear right when you need them. Fun times.

So, to make moving that little bit easier for all of us, I asked the Mamamia community to share their down-right genius packing hacks.

And let's just say I'll never move apartments the same way again.

From an "essential" box to a colour-coded dot system, here's some truly life changing tips to store in your brain the next time you move.