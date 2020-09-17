"Buy a slow cooker." 36 tips your kid should know before moving out of home.

There comes a point in every parent's life where their kids young adults finally decide to leave home and do this whole life thing on their own.

With blind confidence and a bag of *borrowed* kitchen items by their side, they venture off into a world of take outs, confusing electricity bills, independence and a whole lot of adult responsibilities.

But don't worry, they're not gone for good.

They'll be sure to call you to ask how long they need to cook the roast chicken for and you can expect them to drop by for a home cooked meal when they've inevitably messed it up.

Watch: Five tips to make rooms in your house look bigger. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

So to help you or your kid prepare to leave the nest, we asked parents and those who have already moved out of home, to share their best pieces of advice and golden nuggets of wisdom.

From genius cleaning hacks to money-saving tips, here's what you need to know before moving out home.

Tips for finding a place to live.

"Moving into a house with a single socket for the entire floor will leave you with a labyrinth of extension cords that can fry the whole street."

"Make sure you have phone signal when touring the apartment."

"My tip is try not to move into a place where the laundry room is too far. No matter how great your place is, it's so sh*tty when you have to walk around with dirty and clean clothes every week."

"If you move into a ground-floor apartment make sure you have locks/bars on the windows... because burglary - learned that the hard way."

"Natural light is so much more important than you think it is." "North facing apartments/houses are superior." "Take photos of everything when you first move into a rental. EVERYTHING. Save them on a USB." "Don't put your name on a lease with anyone unless you're happy to be responsible for others leaving or not paying rent." "When moving in, label boxes for each room (kinda standard) and use garbage bags to pack all hanging clothes and just poke a whole out of the top for the hanger to come through. Then just tie a knot at the end."

Cleaning hacks.

"If you have roomies make a cleaning schedule or chip in for a cleaner."

"Clean the fan blades in the bathrooms when you move in."

"This is embarrassing, but at age 29 I only just learnt our dishwasher has a filter that needs to be cleaned out... so that."

"Apparently you need to clean the drip pan at the back of your fridge. I only realised this when we moved and there was water and mould in there. Who knew a fridge has a drip pan?"

"Learn how to fix little things yourself. You can patch a wall hole and paint it without losing your bond!"

"I’ve just learnt this... and I’m 37. You must fold and put away laundry as soon as you take it off the line or out of the dryer because otherwise it will pile up and you end up with your spare room turning into a giant laundry basket."

"Any appliance either needs a filter/drain cleaned once a month or needs a cleaner/hot cycle. The dryer filter needs fluff cleaned after every use. I also use citric acid (found in the cooking isle of supermarkets) in my kettle to clean it. Use one tablespoon for a full jug boil and leave it until cool then tip out, rinse and fill with fresh water to use."