5 murder mysteries to watch after you've finished Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

So, you’ve just finished Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and now you consider yourself a bit of a modern day Sherlock Holmes.

Did you see the twists coming from a mile away? Were the clues as obvious to you as a badly wrapped Christmas present?

Maybe you’re a bit like me, absolutely clueless until the protagonist has to explain it in excruciating detail at the very end and then you clap like a monkey with cymbals.

Image: Netflix.

Either way, since we’ve got another week of holidays, I’ve got some crimes for you to solve in your spare time!