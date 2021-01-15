The 7 free YouTube workouts I reach for when I’m after something quick and sweaty.

I am not a fitness instructor by any means.

But I am a very passionate and regular exerciser and I have tried all of the things. Yoga, Pilates, CrossFit, HIIT, running, swimming, strength-based gym workouts, at-home ab workouts. And I've taken them all for a spin more than a couple of times.

Ever since fitness and I imprinted on each other five years ago, I have exercised five days a week every single week. Unless I am sick, or on holidays consuming copious amounts of wine and cheese, of course.

Side-note: Here's my non-wanky guide to staying motivated.

One of my key tricks to staying motivated is having a plethora of free, ready-to-go workouts that I know will get me sweaty and riding happily on those endorphins in the quickest, most efficient way possible.

Watch: Does your exercise horoscope match? Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Sometimes I have the energy and desire for an hour-long exhausting workout.

But a lot of the time, with work and friends and a *cough* Netflix series a-calling, I just don't want to be spending hours trekking to the gym and back.

That's where the following comes in.

Here are my seven go-to workouts for when I am after something quick and sweaty - all of which I do from the comfort of my loungeroom or backyard.

1. The Body Coach - Ladder HIIT workout.

I have been doing Joe Wicks workouts for years and they really get the job done.

He has hundreds of 15, 20, 30-minute workouts uploaded on his YouTube account, and he's constantly adding new ones.

This one is one of my absolute favourites. IT BURNS... but it's also done and dusted before you know it.





If that feels a bit too advanced for you, Joe has plenty of lower-intensity versions to get you started. I'd give this one a go first.

2. Go-Chlo Pilates - High Intensity + Full Body.

I fell in love with Chloe in 2020. I've dabbled in my fair share of Pilates workouts over the years, but hers feel different - in the best way possible.