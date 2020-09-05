Katy Perry, Emily Skye and Ashley Graham: "Post-baby bodies" look different in 2020.

It was always a three-part deal.

Back when I worked in celebrity magazines, the contracts we'd negotiate with expectant famous women were always the same. Three shoot-interview packages: The Announcement; The Baby; The Post-Baby Body.

Not every actress, model or presenter wanted to do the body bit, of course, but a fair number would. It upped the money, obviously, and some would laugh about th﻿e motivation it would give them. The tighter the time-frame for shoot number three, the better we liked it.

Watch: Be a good mum. Post continues below.﻿﻿

﻿



Video via Mamamia

﻿

﻿And after all, the star's agent would always negotiate full pic approval, including retouching instructions.

Tight dresses were acceptable. Active wear was okay. Bikini was the holy grail.

It was just a given. We want to see that cute baby. And then we want to see what that cute baby has done to your body, please.

Times have changed.

"We" still want to see what babies do to bodies but now celebrities mostly post about their pregnancies, babies, and "bounce-backs" on their own platforms. On their own terms and their own timeframes.

And "celebrity" means something different now, we're as likely to be interested in how a personal trainer from Broadbeach looks three weeks after giving birth as we are someone we've seen at the Oscars.

But the fascination is still there.

﻿And in some ways, thank God.

If you doubt the power of the celebrity body shot to infiltrate the culture, I invite you to consider this pic, here:

Image: Getty.

It was taken seven years ago. And the moment Duchess Kate posed with baby Prince George seemed like the first time many people (women without kids, let's be honest) had considered that a woman still looks pregnant in the belly area after the baby has moved out.