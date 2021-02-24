The new world order: Marriage can wait, motherhood can’t.

One of the major casualties of the global pandemic has been the wedding industry, as ever-changing restrictions and snap lockdowns wreak havoc on couples' special day.

If you consider that 113,815 couples got married in Australia in 2019, that's a lot of 2020 brides who either postponed, cancelled or had smaller than planned celebrations.

For those still waiting to tie the knot, the pandemic has really solidified a growing trend: Marriage can wait, motherhood can't.

As Tamara told Mamamia, "We had to cancel our wedding due to COVID, and I wouldn't mind if we ended up starting a family before we walk down the aisle. I always thought marriage was a crucial step before motherhood, and that might've been from having a fairly religious upbringing, but over time I've definitely evolved my thinking."

Many COVID-brides have learnt over the past 12 months, there's nothing like living through a global pandemic to rearrange your priorities.

Interestingly, it's not just timelines but perceptions that have changed thanks to the uncertainty of 2020, with research by Mamamia and Elevit finding that 73 per cent of women thinking about or currently trying for a baby value their family, friends and community more now than they did pre-COVID. Of that same group, 59 per cent said they were still trying to conceive despite the pandemic and financial downturn.

As Jess shared, "My friends (mid-to-late 20s) that are in long-term relationships are either trying to buy their first home, trying for a baby, or thinking about having a baby sooner than expected. It's crazy how much everyone's priorities have changed post COVID, especially with international travel off the cards."

A number of women in the Mamamia community are either pregnant or 'trying' right now, as they bunny hop over their postponed or cancelled weddings and divert from a traditional path they didn't plan on straying from.