As the mother of eight children, including quintuplets, Kim Tucci’s life is governed by numbers.

Seven; the time the quins wake up. Ten; the number of little eyes staring at her eagerly awaiting breakfast. Three; the litres of milk the family will go through by nighttime. 20; the number of nappies that will be changed. 12; the number of volunteers who help her wash, cook, clean and play her way through the day, until 10:01 when she can finally shower in peace. And finally, 347,626; the number of followers eagerly awaiting her Facebook posts.

But beyond the numbers lie countless little moments. Moments in which things slow down just for a second, just long enough for the Perth super-mum to remember another number…one in 55 million; the odds of those five little babies coming into the world.

It’s then that the 27-year-old reaches for the camera. For her, photos are a way of keeping up with a life that always seems to be sprinting ahead.

“There’s so much to do in our household that it’s so easy just to forget the simple things,” Kim told Mamamia. “We’re so tired, so run off our feet most days that if we didn’t take photos I doubt we’d even remember them.”

One she’ll never forget, though, the moment an ultrasound revealed five little heartbeats.

Already mother to three children - a son from a previous relationship and two young daughters with her carpenter husband Vaughn - the former makeup artist was trying for another boy to join her tight-knit little brood.