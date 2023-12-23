'I'm a family therapist. Here are the 5 biggest causes behind mother/daughter conflict.'

Mother-daughter conflict is a story as old as time.

Most of us have experienced it to varying degrees. But for some, the conflict isn't just an irritating disagreement - it can be incredibly taxing. Dr Aileen Alegado is a registered clinical psychologist who specialises in family therapy.

She's been a psychologist for 15 years with a focus in family dynamics, attachment styles, and relationships.

"Being able to see the inner workings of humanity, both good and bad is the thing I love most about my role," she tells Mamamia.

A large part of Dr Alegado's work is addressing her client's experiences of familial conflict, often relating to mother/daughter relationships.

She shares with Mamamia the most common causes of mother-daughter conflicts - and how to fix them.

1. Unrealistic expectations.

When having a child it's natural to have an image of where they might go in life. But try not to get too swept up in it.

The experts say it's important to accept that image will likely not be the reality.

A 2020 study showed that parental pressures are the most likely form of negative influence on teens' mental health. Expectations in academic performance, sports and extracurricular activities, cultural standards, appearance, friendships and romantic relationships are the areas where the most pressure is placed on teens by parents.