From award show mix-ups to a rogue condom: 13 awkward celebrity moments you forgot about.

Ah, celebrities. It's easy to forget they're people too.

Then they do something so painfully awkward and cringeworthy that it makes us feel a little bit better about ourselves.

But while we're only reminded of our embarrassing moments while lying in bed late at night, celebrities' most uncomfortable mistakes live on the internet eternally.

Watch: The most awkward Aussie TV moments. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

From award show mix-ups to outfit malfunctions, here are 13 of the most cringeworthy celebrity moments you probably forgot about.

Behold.

1. Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve performance.

Mariah Carey made headlines back in 2017 when her New Year's Eve performance in Times Square didn't exactly go to plan. The singer took to the stage for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, but due to some technical difficulties, couldn't hear the music.

"Let the audience sing," she said while her prerecorded track started to play. "I’m trying to be a good sport here."

Fortunately, she later redeemed herself the following year for the 2018 New Year's Eve performance.