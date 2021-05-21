'I have extreme morning sickness. Please stop telling me "this is what I wanted."'

Let’s start by reflecting on your last hangover.

You can’t possibly be expected to work today! You’ve been on the lounge all day, intermittently snoozing and feeling sorry for yourself. You want to vomit but you’re not quite there and so it just lingers on.

By around 5pm you entertain the idea of having some toast. You think it’s easing. Thank god. That was awful. You won't do that again for a while!

Cue my reality.

I’m pregnant. I’ve also got a toddler. I have a full-time job and have bills to pay.

For five months now I’ve had morning sickness. Nausea. All day. All night. It’s just not realistic to take five months of work and so I drag myself along, constantly feeling guilty for not being able to give my son, work, relationship, friends, family 100 per cent, or even 50.

85 percent of pregnant women experience morning sickness.

85 percent! And yet, unlike when you’re hungover or sick in another way, society expects that you carry on in the same capacity that you did before, as if feeling like you want to vomit all day long is no biggie.

I’ve always wanted to be a mum and believe me when I say I'm grateful. I know how lucky I am to be pregnant. I’m well aware of the infertility struggles of others and have never for a second not acknowledged this blessing.

The glow of pregnancy though - it skipped me. Twice.

I yearned for it but it never came. The only glow I experienced was from grimacing from constant nausea, anxiety, heartburn and excruciating back pain.