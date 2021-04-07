Reliving our favourite moments from Stan’s Younger before the final chapter.

In the pilot episode of Younger, 40-year-old freshly divorced Liza Miller (Sutton Foster) is struggling to find a job in publishing, after taking time out to raise her now college-aged daughter.

Her best friend and roommate Maggie (Debi Mazar) suggests she lies about her age to get her foot in the door.

She does it. It works. And she lands herself a job as an assistant at Empirical Publishing, as well as a new life as a fresh-faced 26-year-old whose world is still full of endless possibilities.

It's a world we've joyfully slipped into for the past six years and a world that has gifted us not only the greatest love triangle of the modern TV era, but possibly the best example of female friendship on TV. And the lols. So many lols.

Now, that's all about to come to an end.

On April 16, the first four episodes of the final season of Younger will premiere exclusively on Stan.

We'll finally find out if Liza chooses Josh or Charles, if Diana Trout lives happily ever after with her beautiful fatberg-eradicating husband, and if Kelsey will continue to kick arse in the New York publishing industry.

WATCH: The trailer the final season of Younger. Post continues below.

But before that happens, we thought we'd take a little trip down Younger memory lane, and remember our favourite moments from the first six seasons of the groundbreaking TV show.

(Just a quick little note - the following trip down memory lane will contain some spoilers for those who haven't watched the first six seasons yet. I recommend bingeing them ASAP on Stan and meeting us back here.)