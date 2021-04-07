Reliving our favourite moments from Stan’s Younger before the final chapter.

In the pilot episode of Younger, 40-year-old freshly divorced Liza Miller (Sutton Foster) is struggling to find a job in publishing, after taking time out to raise her now college-aged daughter.
Her best friend and roommate Maggie (Debi Mazar) suggests she lies about her age to get her foot in the door.
She does it. It works. And she lands herself a job as an assistant at Empirical Publishing, as well as a new life as a fresh-faced 26-year-old whose world is still full of endless possibilities.
It's a world we've joyfully slipped into for the past six years and a world that has gifted us not only the greatest love triangle of the modern TV era, but possibly the best example of female friendship on TV. And the lols. So many lols.
Now, that's all about to come to an end.
On April 16, the first four episodes of the final season of Younger will premiere exclusively on Stan.
We'll finally find out if Liza chooses Josh or Charles, if Diana Trout lives happily ever after with her beautiful fatberg-eradicating husband, and if Kelsey will continue to kick arse in the New York publishing industry.
WATCH: The trailer the final season of Younger. Post continues below.
But before that happens, we thought we'd take a little trip down Younger memory lane, and remember our favourite moments from the first six seasons of the groundbreaking TV show.
(Just a quick little note - the following trip down memory lane will contain some spoilers for those who haven't watched the first six seasons yet. I recommend bingeing them ASAP on Stan and meeting us back here.)
When Liza first met Josh.
In the pilot episode, Liza meets Josh (Nico Tortorella) at a local Brooklyn bar in a meet-cute that launched a new, rich fantasy world in the minds of millions of women across the world.
Suddenly a beautiful, tattooed, millennial hipster seemed exactly like the kind of man each and every one of us needed in our lives, regardless of our age, marital status, proximity to Brooklyn etc, etc.
The scene in the bar stirred something inside of us, and launched one of the greatest love triangles of the modern TV era, and we'd like to go back and relive it, again and again, please.
When Liza "Pretty Woman-ed" Maggie.
While this is a show about an epic, generation-jumping love triangle, it's also a show about the power of female friendship.
In season one, when Liza gets wrapped up in her new millennial life and her new millennial friends who use the emojis etc, she ends up ditching Maggie, her best friend and roommate and possibly the most fleshed out supporting character on modern TV.
Maggies gets in trouble and loses her spot at the gallery and just when she needs Liza's support, Liza is too wrapped up in her own life to notice.
Once Liza realises that she's been a sh*tty friend, she 'Pretty Womans' Maggie, turning up outside their apartment in a limo, holding flowers.
With the help of Lauren (Molly Kate Bernard) and Kelsey (Hilary Duff), she finds Maggie another gallery space to show her work.
It's a grand gesture of friendship we rarely see on our TV screens.