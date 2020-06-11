There are a lot of really fun things about winter. (FYI, this is coming from someone who is extremely excited about not sweating off her makeup every day.)

Like rugging up for a cosy night in, watching the rain all tucked up in bed and eating delicious winter comfort food. And coats! How good is it when the temperature drops just enough so you can wear all your jackets and coats again?

Unfortunately though, cold weather and our skin don’t get along that well. They’re not friends, even more so for the 50 per cent of Aussie women who say they have sensitive skin.

Thankfully, incorporating a few products into your beauty routine will keep your dry skin crying out for hydration happy during winter. Keep scrolling for four affordable winter skin saviours I found in the chemist beauty aisles.

You should know, there comes a winter day when our skin simply decides it needs a whole heap of extra hydration.

It's not your skin's fault - it has to contend with harsh, cool air, drying heaters and excessively hot showers, among other things. All of these environmental factors can cause the skin to become dehydrated.

Something that may help is switching up your daily facial moisturiser to one that's really hydrating, and designed for dry, sensitive skin. QV Face Moisturising Day Cream (150g for $24.95) is the ultimate all-rounder facial moisturiser. It's scientifically formulated to help hydrate even the most sensitive skin for 24 hours. It also happens to be Australia’s number one selling facial moisturiser for sensitive skin in pharmacies¹.

The light, non-greasy, dermatologically tested formula contains Vitamin B3 to help hydrate and support the skin barrier, and SPF30 for added sun protection. It also sits beautifully under your regular SPF you'll have on, and makeup.

It won't clog your pores and doesn't include common irritants like fragrance or colour. The no-fuss formula also won't mess with the rest of your skincare, making it the easy to slot into your existing routine. Done!