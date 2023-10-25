'It's the perfect summer essential.' 20 things the Mamamia team bought this month.

Every month, I get to pester the Mamamia team and ask them what they bought throughout the month. It’s honestly one of the best parts of my job because of two reasons:

I love shopping, so I enjoy feeling inspired by other people’s purchases. I’m nosey and just genuinely want to know what people are spending their money on.

Watch: Street Style with Mamamia: Girls Night Out. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

October was a big shopping month for Mamamia. From sunglasses to cute mini dresses, it’s evident everyone is getting their summer wardrobe ready.

So, without further ado, because I know you’re just itching to get into it, here’s everything the Mamamia team bought this month.

Image: Supplied.