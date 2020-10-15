'Stay-at-home mums are the ultimate target for MLM schemes. I know, it happened to me.'

The author of this post is known to Mamamia and has chosen to remain anonymous for privacy reasons. The photograph used is a stock image.

You don’t expect to be used by someone you know and trust; someone you consider a friend. But this is exactly what happened to me.

Unfortunately, I know I’m not the last person that this sort of thing will happen to. The reality is, it is probably happening to many women right now.

My experience began this year when I went on maternity leave for my first baby. I became a full time stay-at-home mum and started to catch up with old friends who I hadn’t been as active in spending as much time with while working full time. I also started to socialise with some friends who I hadn’t seen for years, that I re-bonded with due to the shared experience of motherhood.

This was the case with *Jess. I had been friends with her since high school but other than a few social occasions since then and through social media, we hadn’t really stayed in touch.

But after some complimentary words on Facebook about each other’s babies, we reignited our friendship and began catching up once a week.

Initially, Jess only sporadically mentioned her job as a sales consultant for a well-known skincare company. She told me her role was to sell what she described as “amazing upscale skincare.” At the time her comments were very casual, and although I am personally not a big fan of these sort of multilevel marketing companies, I didn’t really think much more about it. It was just like anyone talking about their job.

As we saw each other more frequently though, her work came up more often. She began mentioning specific products she used herself and how much they had improved her skin. A few times she also offered me samples of the products and told me that I could buy them from her if I liked them.

After a few months Jess started to share more and more details, including about how much money she earns and the benefits of the job.

I remember that she told me (more than once) that her income grew so much being a sales consultant for this particular company that she had quit her job as a senior government public servant to work in the role full-time. Jess also emphasised the flexibility, telling me that she could spend quality time with her children and complete her work around them.

About the same time as this particular conversation topic increased, I started noticing how many of her social media posts were also related to this company and how she seemed to really push the benefits of being a part of it.