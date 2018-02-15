'Missed Ya Bus' is the Instagram account that will make you feel better about your morning commute.

How was your ride in to work this morning?

If it involved being packed like a sardine on a bus, positioned just under a very smelly armpit on the tram or next to someone who was sneezing and hacking without a tissue, sit back and relax. You’re about to feel a little bit better about the whole thing.

At least your commute wasn’t as bad as these poor people.

Missed Ya Bus is an Instagram account dedicated to charting the moment people – you guessed it – miss the public transport they were trying to catch.

We’ve all been there. You’re just metres away, you can hear the bell ringing and the doors start to move so you channel the running power you haven’t used since Year Seven sports day and leg it. You don’t make it. Everyone saw you. You leave the station and assume a new identity overseas.

It’s not ideal when it happens to you but… there is something comforting and quite frankly hilarious about watching it happen to other people. With our deepest sympathies too, obviously.

LISTEN: If your commute’s real shitty, have you considered a bikeshare service? Maybe don’t, because they’re the worst, according to Jessie Stephens.

Missed Ya Bus relies on submissions of videos to share – and there appears to be no shortage of people sending merrily away.

The best part that we’ll all identify with? The moment when you realise you’re not going to make it in time so at the last second, shift your direction and pretend you actually didn’t want to get on at all. This is YOUR decision.

Like this man.