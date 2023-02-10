Mischa Barton was 19 when she told to sleep with Leonardo DiCaprio for her career.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating life has once again gone viral with reports this week, his latest girlfriend is just 19 years old.

The 48-year-old actor was linked to model Eden Polani after the pair were seen at an EP release party for Ebony Riley.

Cue, the internet collectively losing its mind over the 29-year age gap.

Now an old 2005 interview from The OC's Mischa Barton has resurfaced.

Speaking to Harpers & Queen, now known as Harper's Bazaar, the actress, now 37, recounted being advised to sleep with DiCaprio by her publicist for the sake of her career.

She was 19 years old at the time and DiCaprio was 30.