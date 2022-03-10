'After three miscarriages, I know that two days leave is not enough. Here’s why.'

Content warning: This post deals with miscarriage and may be triggering for some readers.

Since I had my first miscarriage nine years ago, I have seen a lot of positive change in the ways we openly discuss pregnancy loss.

Last year’s amendment to the Fair Work Act, which allows for two days of leave following a miscarriage, thanks to the research and lobbying from miscarriage support network Pink Elephants, shows that things are moving in the right direction.

But while two days leave is a great start, I can tell you after my personal experience of three miscarriages, that 48 hours' leave is simply not enough.

Watch: Tina Arena talks to Mia Freedman about her pregnancy loss. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

In 2013, when I excitedly turned up for my routine 12 week pregnancy scan, I was told the devastating news that I had miscarried.

The kind sonographer gently directed me to go home and see my GP for a referral to the local 'early pregnancy unit' at the obstetrics outpatient unit.

Once I was in the hospital system, I needed regular appointments to monitor the falling levels of the hCG hormone and scans to check that the blood and 'product' was coming away as it should.

I was frequently in agony, spending hours in the bathroom passing blood clots while feeling upset about what exactly those clots were. Trying to look after myself while caring for my then toddler Toby was impossible. The pain was one thing, but remaining good humoured while heartbroken was something else.

I was on annual leave from my part-time marketing job and my mum offered to help me out with Toby during the day.

Eventually after more check-ups that confirmed things were not progressing, I was prescribed an abortion drug called Misoprostol that forces the uterus to contract and push out the remaining product.

After more days of pain but not much else, l ended up in hospital having a uterus sweep, a procedure called a Dilation & Curettage (D&C) to clear out the rest, that was by then septic. It was all done under general anaesthetic and I went straight home afterwards to recover. The prevailing feeling by then was one of shock that my happy news had so quickly turned into a nightmare but also relief it was finally all over.