Jacinda Ardern just retold a very awkward encounter she had with President Donald Trump.

From popping into the United Nations General Assembly with her baby girl Neve to taking on Late Show host Stephen Colbert, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is certainly gaining fans in the US.
And honestly, we’re not surprised.
After appearing on The Late Show yesterday, many American viewers spoke about how jealous they were of New Zealand’s leader. (Us too, guys, us too).
I’m so jealous of New Zealand right now #LSSC
— karinchu (@karinchu) September 27, 2018
I wanna move to NZ. #LSSC https://t.co/4saeFkEDjA
— Lottapalooza (@Lottapalooza) September 27, 2018
.@jacindaardern on the @colbertlateshow. Coolest PM. Where can we get one just like her because I think the one residing in the WH is broken.
P.S. I like hobbits too.@StephenAtHome #LSSC
— Moonstone23 (@Moonstone23) September 27, 2018
Top Comments
She's an attention seeker that's obvious, taking her baby to the UN is an example of 'look at me'
As for her 'wetoo' message about universal love, well she's no judge of human nature. Everywhere you look, on the roads, in politics, next door n neighbours, here in this comments section there is angst, ill will, insults, I've copped heaps and I'm sure I'll cop some now.
Give me Trump over Ardern any day.
The number of negative comments about her from men on other sites is amazing.I shake my head about some blokes