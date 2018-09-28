Jacinda Ardern just retold a very awkward encounter she had with President Donald Trump.

When Ardern walked onto the set of the US talk show, Colbert described the 37-year-old as the biggest thing to happen to New Zealand since “Frodo dropped the ring into Mt Doom”.

A big Lord of the Rings fan himself, Colbert was quick to ask Ardern what it was like growing up near Hobbiton, which she said was “slightly offensive” as people often assume every New Zealander starred in the fantasy series.

Colbert also quizzed the NZ PM on her interactions with US President Donald Trump.

Asking her what she thought of world's leaders laughing at Trump's UN speech, she said: "There was a little laugh and he said I didn't expect that response and there was a bigger laugh then people laughed with him."

She also spoke about an incredibly awkward moment that occurred while discussing the aluminium and steel tariffs the US imposed on NZ.

While discussing the tariffs with President Trump, Ardern's partner Clark Gayford tripped and knocked over a flagpole.

"The flag went down... as I turned around he was holding a long metal prong," she told Colbert.

"I'm surprised no one leapt on it at that point because it looked like a weapon," she added.

Earlier this week, Ardern was the first female world leader to bring an infant to a meeting of the UN General Assembly.