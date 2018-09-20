Why people are creeped out by Drake's texts to Millie Bobby Brown.

Hollywood is full of unlikely friendships.

We don’t know what Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg would talk about over coffee, but the two have reportedly been great friends for years, and even host a cooking show together.

One unlikely Hollywood friendship people have…mixed feelings…about after a comment at the Emmys this week is that of Drake and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

View this post on Instagram Hawkins Very Own A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Nov 11, 2017 at 12:10am PST



When asked about her pal Drake, the 14-year-old actress who plays Eleven in the sci-fi series, told Access Hollywood, “I love him.”

But that wasn’t the weird part.

