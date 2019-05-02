"We’d lost a big part of our lives." Why Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth tied the knot.

Ten years after Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth met on the set of The Last Song, they got married.

The time in between featured red carpet appearances, rumours, songs, an engagement (and then another), a break up, a reunion, splitting time between Australia and the US, and a house fire. It’s a lot.

After a decade of love, heartbreak, emotion and public scrutiny, the fire was a devastating loss that convinced the couple it was time to get married.

Last November, their Malibu home was reduced to ash and rubble by wildfires that raged through California.

Their decision to marry in late December as they picked up the pieces left behind by the fire raised some eyebrows, but Liam told GQ it was this tragedy that prompted them to make the commitment.

“It doesn’t change the relationship, it’s a more connected, deeper version of your relationship before you got married. But it’s still the same thing,” he told GQ.

“I was 18 when I met Miley. We really fell in love quickly and had a really strong connection from the beginning and I think in the back of my head I knew it was on the cards, but we weren’t planning to have a wedding anytime soon.”

But then the fire happened.

“Then just going through something this emotional with someone, it brings you closer and we felt like we’d lost a big part of our lives, so we wanted to make a new part of our lives. It was something really good coming out of a horrible situation. It was going to happen eventually, but I think this just sped it up a little bit.”