"You had to see the look on his face." The night Mike Tyson caught his ex-wife with Brad Pitt.

If there’s one thing we ordinary people would never expect to happen to us, it’s catching our on-again-off-again partner with… Brad Pitt.

But Mike Tyson is no ordinary person and in 1989 that is exactly what happened to him.

At the time, Tyson was in the middle of getting a divorce after a tumultuous one-year marriage to actress Robin Givens.

Despite the divorce, Tyson said he and Givens would occasionally meet up for “quickies”… until Pitt (who at the time was less ‘leading man’ and more ‘stoned surfer-boy’) arrived on the scene after meeting Givens on the set of her TV show Head of the Class.

In his memoir Undisputed Truth, the former world heavyweight champion recalled the day he discovered Givens with Pitt in her car after visiting her house for a “quickie” before going to see his lawyer… about their divorce.

He also wrote about catching them in bed together on another occasion.

“Dude, don’t strike me,” Pitt reportedly said, “Don’t strike me.”

“You had to see the look on his face,” Tyson wrote in his book. “He looked like he was ready to receive his last rites. He also looked stoned out of his gourd.”