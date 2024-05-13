'I tried Korea's microneedle-in-a-bottle and I'll never be paying for another professional treatment.'

When it comes to chasing glass skin, there’s no treatment or product off the cards. In fact, I go so far to achieve this goal that I ensure I book an annual trip to the world’s centre of beauty: Seoul, South Korea.

Yes, every year I venture 10 hours on a plane to visit Seoul, simply to stock up on my staple K-beauty skincare products and get my hands on the latest and most innovative products popular among the Korean skincare girlies who are synonymous with flaunting perfect skin.

Okay, it may sound like an expensive annual endeavour but girl maths tells me that the affordable price tags of K-beauty (compared to expensive Western products) mean I’m basically saving money.

So, on my most recent trip in April 2024, there were several hot products I prioritised getting my hands on at Olive Young (aka, Korea’s version of Sephora or Mecca, which stocks all the leading beauty and health products at competitive prices), with one of them being the viral VT Reedle Shot.