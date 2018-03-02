Mick Molloy slammed after body-shaming I'm A Celebrity's Simone Holtznagel.

Mick Molloy has claimed he was only “joking” about model Simone Holtznagel’s appearance after being slammed for the body-shaming comments he made on radio this week.

On Triple M’s Kennedy Molloy drive show on Tuesday, Molloy deridingly questioned the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here contestant’s status as an established model.

“She claims to be a model of some description. She claims to be a world-class international model. I call bulls**t on that,” he said to host Jane Kennedy.

Despite Kennedy’s objections, he continued, “I mean, maybe a plus-size model.”

“She’s been in the jungle for 10 weeks now and still…”

Mick then hummed ‘Baby Elephant Walk’.

To be clear, no one is saying there’s anything wrong with being a plus-sized model, but we don’t think it’s okay for Mick – or anybody – to be commenting on women’s bodies in a critical or objectifying way.

Criticism came from all sides, including Sydney’s Deputy Lord Mayor Jess Miller, who sent Holtznagel a letter of support.

“I, like many other people saw and heard what the idiot Mick Molloy said about you on the radio and we all see it for what it is — a desperate, misogynistic, cry for attention from an old, dull, over-the-hill man trying to steal your light,” the letter read.

“Stuff him.”

Holtznagel has modelled for brands including Playboy, Marciano and Bras and Things since coming second runner-up in 2011’s season of Australia’s Next Top Model.

She has previously spoken about the pressures of the modelling industry and the self-esteem-crushing comments she’s received.

Responding to Molloy’s comments, the person who runs Holtznagel’s Twitter account while she’s in the African jungle pointed out the 24-year-old is raising money for mental health charity Beyond Blue through the reality show.