The author of the 5:2 Diet went for a walk on Wednesday. He still hasn't returned.

Well-known UK TV personality Dr Michael Mosley has been reported missing in Greece after going for a coastal walk in the afternoon.

The 67-year-old British doctor and medical journalist, who is the author of the popularised intermittent fasting 5:2 Diet, was holidaying on the island of Symi, Greece.

After he failed to return from his walk by 7.30pm in the evening, his wife Dr Clare Bailey, reported him missing to local police.

A search operation was launched by local police authorities, who attempted to retrace his route on the small island.

Per the Evening Standard, a search and rescue team has also been sent from Athens, using helicopters, drones and police dogs in an attempt to locate Dr Mosley.

A community Facebook group on Symi shared a photo of Dr Mosley, appealing for information.

The post reads: "Have you seen this man? He set off to walk back from St Nick’s at about 13.30 and failed to make it home."