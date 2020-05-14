There's a theory that one of the Dead to Me characters isn't who they say they are.

Right, so do you recall at the end of the first episode of season 2, when a man who looks identical to Steve - the man whose body Judy and Jen had just fished out of the pool, and hid in a chest freezer - shows up at Jen's door?

Of course you do. Because precisely all of us were like, 'WHAT THE HELL HOW IS HE ALIVE?'.

That man was Ben, Steve's very nice, non-money laundering (so far as we can tell) twin brother. Ben is delightful. He's nice to Judy, and Jen, and... everyone. He's the total opposite of Steve, and we were all very happy that his entrance meant we'd continue to see James Marsden for the rest of the series.

But - hear me out - what if it is Steve?

The twin thing is one of the oldest plot twists in the book, especially with the added 'good twin/bad twin' thing. Think about every soap opera you've ever heard of, telenovelas, Jane the Virgin and uh... Pretty Little Liars.

You see, we never knew Steve had a twin beforehand. There was an entire season where Steve never mentioned he had a brother, and Judy - who we know knew about Ben - didn't either.

And you know what's perhaps even a bigger trope than a secret twin? A secret twin who is actually the other twin, because they swapped identities.

Do I have much proof? WELL ACTUALLY.

Yes. When Ben received the phone call before leaving his parents' house, he was wearing a typically-Ben outfit: Flannel shirt and a vest.

But when he crashed his car, he was wearing a light blue button-up shirt, something ol' mate Steve would definitely wear.