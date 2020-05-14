There's a theory that one of the Dead to Me characters isn't who they say they are.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Dead To Me season two. If you haven’t watched, bookmark this page and come back when you have for a juicy conspiracy theory. You’ve been warned.
This week, I did something really bad.
I fell down a 5G tower-sized conspiracy theory hole, and found myself reading hours and hours of comments from people who believe conspiracies about… everything. The current global pandemic, Bill Gates, lizard people (really) and the aforementioned technological advance that is 5G.
Check out the Dead to Me season 2 trailer. Post continues below video.
In the process, I lost many brain cells and quite a lot of faith in humanity.
I think my foray into that absolute madness has caused permanent damage, because the other thing I’ve been thinking about this week is the second season of the glorious Netflix series Dead To Me. And I am now a firm believer in a Dead To Me conspiracy theory.