If you’ve been on Facebook or Instagram today, there’s a good chance you’ve seen or heard about this thing that’s on called the 2019 Met Gala.

Basically, it’s this little dress up shindig hosted by Vogue editor Anna Wintour at the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art, where every major celebrity pays upwards of $42,700 a ticket to get dressed up according to a pre-set theme and walk the red carpet.

This year, the Met Gala theme was Camp: Notes on Fashion, and boy, did the famous people go all out with their costumes.

Side note – you can catch up on all the outfits from your favourite celebrities on the 2019 Met Gala red carpet right here.

From Lady Gaga’s FOUR OUTFIT strip show on the steps of the Met, to Cardi B’s all-red feather number some have likened to what your pads look like when you’ve got a heavy flow, there was a lot to process on the Met Gala red carpet.

That’s why we’ve sifted through the sequins and rounded up 19 small, but really bloody cool details from some of your favourite outfits that you might’ve missed amongst all of the Met Gala madness.

1. Harry Styles’ jewellery.