Here are 19 very important 2019 Met Gala details you missed on the red carpet.

If you’ve been on Facebook or Instagram today, there’s a good chance you’ve seen or heard about this thing that’s on called the 2019 Met Gala.

Basically, it’s this little dress up shindig hosted by Vogue editor Anna Wintour at the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art, where every major celebrity pays upwards of $42,700 a ticket to get dressed up according to a pre-set theme and walk the red carpet.

This year, the Met Gala theme was Camp: Notes on Fashion, and boy, did the famous people go all out with their costumes.

Side note – you can catch up on all the outfits from your favourite celebrities on the 2019 Met Gala red carpet right here.

From Lady Gaga’s FOUR OUTFIT strip show on the steps of the Met, to Cardi B’s all-red feather number some have likened to what your pads look like when you’ve got a heavy flow, there was a lot to process on the Met Gala red carpet.

That’s why we’ve sifted through the sequins and rounded up 19 small, but really bloody cool details from some of your favourite outfits that you might’ve missed amongst all of the Met Gala madness.

1. Harry Styles’ jewellery.

met gala harry styles
Harry must've lost his other pearl earring in the Uber, poor guy. Image: Getty.
While everyone was fawning over Harry Styles' sheer Gucci jumpsuit, did you notice the former One Direction singer's gold H and S rings?

Styles also wore a multi-coloured manicure, and a single pearl earring. Tres chic.

2. Elle Fanning's manicure.

met gala elle fanning nails
These nails are EXTRA. Image: Getty.
met gala elle fanning nails
Her nail art includes toothpaste, a burger and fries. Image: Getty.
Let the record show actress Elle Fanning's manicure was the real star of the 2019 Met Gala red carpet.

Created by celebrity manicurist Mar Y Sol, each of Fanning's nails (excluding the thumbs) had its own miniature charm clipped on, including a burger, french fries and a mini Colgate toothpaste.

3. Serena Williams' sneakers.

met gala serena williams
Um, excuse us, but how awesome are Serena's sneakers? Image: Getty.
met gala serena williams
Comfort AND style. Image: Getty.
Probably the best bit about tennis champion Serena Williams' custom Versace gown was how she wore it with a pair of bright yellow Nike sneakers.

We can get around this kind of event footwear.

4. Tessa Thompson's whip.

tessa thompson met gala
Now THIS is a look. Image: Getty.
tessa thompson met gala
When your braid gets its own photo on the Met Gala steps. Image: Getty.
In case you missed it, the whip actress Tessa Thompson carried in her hands on the red carpet was actually... her hair.

The plait, which appeared to have been wrapped in plastic or latex, gave us part dominatrix, part jockey vibes.

5. Kristen Stewart's eyebrows.

kristen stewart met gala
It takes serious confidence to rock orange and white brows. Image: Getty.

Did you notice Kristen Stewart's neon orange and white Met Gala eyebrows?

We have so many questions about how she pulled this look off, including if they're... permanent?

6. Sophie Turner's glitter hair.

sophie turner met gala
We think Sansa Stark would approve of this hair look. Image: Getty.
Because no amount of glitter is enough on Met Gala day, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner went the extra mile and coated her slicked back hair in silver glitter. We think Sansa Stark would approve.

7. Hailey Bieber's g-string.

hailey bieber met gala
Hailey Bieber's dress was all party in the back. Image: Getty.
hailey bieber met gala
No, Justin Bieber wasn't there, but at least Hailey had a g-string with WANG written on it. Image: Getty.

At first glance, Hailey Bieber's baby pink dress with a high neck and long sleeves looked fairly demure...

Until she turned around and showed off a very low open back, complete with a diamante-encrusted g-banger that read WANG.

8. Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx arriving together.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx met gala
So Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx ARE together. Image: Getty.

No, this is not an outfit detail.

But the fact Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx rocked up to the Met Gala together is important because it proves they are still a couple. Bless them.

9. Cara Delevingne's headpiece.

cara delevingne met gala
We're not sure what to call this number... Image: Getty.
cara delevingne met gala
Kind of looks like if a banana split went to the dentist. Image: Getty.
There was a lot going on with British model Cara Delevingne's Met Gala outfit - a sheer catsuit with multicoloured stripes, a matching cane and silver glitter nipple pasties.

But check out her headpiece!! The masterpiece includes banana peels, a fried egg, teeth, hands and lollies. Yeah.

10. Kanye West's... face.

kim kardashian kanye west
KANYE, Y SO SAD? Image: Getty.
kim kardashian kanye west
It almost looks like you... don't want to be there. Image: Getty.
Sorry, but we had to include Kanye West's crestfallen face in this round up because holy heck, the man looks like he'd rather be anywhere else but on the Met Gala red carpet escorting his lovely wife.

Seriously... why so sad, Kanye?

11. Katy Perry's costume change.

katy perry met gala
Katy's people mustn't have thought this chandelier outfit was camp enough. Image: Getty.
katy perry met gala
Thus, they put her in a burger. Image: Getty.
After walking the Met Gala red carpet dressed as a chandelier, Katy Perry then changed into her second costume for the evening.

A cheeseburger.

12. Ezra Miller eyes.

Ezra Miller met gala
The award for the freakiest Met Gala outfit goes to this guy. Image: Getty.

This Salvador Dali/Inception-inspired face makeup from actor Ezra Miller was CREEPY.

But also masterful, because it actually looks like an optical illusion. Side note - would be great if someone could teach us how to draw on eyebrows like this.

13. The sexual meaning behind Lena Dunham and Jemima Kirke's outfits.

Jemima Kirke and Lena Dunham
There's more behind Jemima Kirke and Lena Dunham's outfits than we first thought. Image: Getty.
If you thought Girls actresses Lena Dunham and Jemima Kirke came dressed as quirky best friends (which... they are), you might be surprised to know there is a hidden ~sexual~ meaning behind the pair's outfits.

According to the designer responsible for these looks, Christopher Kane, Dunham's outfit represents a person who has a 'rubber fetish', and Kirke's, a person with a 'balloon fetish'.

Fun.

14. Lupita Nyong’o's hair accessories.

Lupita Nyong’o met gala
Her hair is full of secrets... and combs. Image: Getty.

How awesome are the five golden combs stuck in Lupita Nyong’o's hair? Her look feels like a camp rainbow version of Marie Antoinette.

15. Kerry Washington's secret message.

kerry washington met gala
YES LADY. YES. Image: Getty.
We LOVE the wise words scribbled all over actress Kerry Washington's Met Gala dress, as well as emblazoned on her rings.

'Negativity is noise' is our new daily affirmation.

16. Ashley Graham's hair braid and stockings.

Ashley Graham met gala
Ashley Graham is single handedly bringing back plaits. Image: Getty.
Ashley Graham met gala
Did you notice what her stockings say? Image: Getty.
The most extra, yet wearable hair of the Met Gala evening goes to supermodel Ashley Graham, who wore a plait with multiple clips, bows and brooches.

Her stockings were also scribbled in writing. Unlike Washington's words, hers weren't quite so philosophical. Rather, an ode to fashion designer Dapper Dan.

17. Zendaya's pumpkin carriage purse.

zendaya met gala
Zendaya is a real life Cinderella. Image: Getty.
zendaya met gala
How on-theme is her handbag?! Image: Getty.
zendaya met gala
Oh, and she even left a GLASS SLIPPER behind. Image: Getty.

We give singer and actress Zendaya an A+ for effort - she went to the 2019 Met Gala dressed as Cinderella, escorted by her fairy godmother and stylist Law Roach.

Two details you might've missed from Zendaya's outfit include: her diamond pumpkin carriage purse, and the glass slipper she left on the Met Gala red carpet.

The woman knows how to follow through with a theme.

18. Kacey Musgraves' handbag.

Kasey Musgraves met gala
We're so curious as to how one would open a hair dryer handbag. Image: Getty.
Kasey Musgraves met gala
Would be disappointed if this doesn't actually work. Image: Getty.
Speaking of cool handbags, singer Kacey Musgraves completed her hot pink Barbie outfit with a hot pink hair dryer handbag.

Is it weird that we'd actually really like to wear this out?

19. Jared Leto's... head.

jared leto met gala
We're getting decapitated Ned Stark vibes from Jared Leto. Image: Getty.

OK... you 100 per cent did not miss the detail that singer and actor Jared Leto carried a replica of his own head down the Met Gala red carpet, but we chucked it in here anyway.

Did you see any other Met Gala 2019 details we missed? Who do you think was the best dressed at the Met Gala? Tell us in the comments below.

