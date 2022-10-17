'Like Kanye West, I was diagnosed with bipolar. But I'm on a very different path.'

Here's where I sit:

Our behaviour is generated by many factors including (but not limited to) our personality, our experiences, and (if we live with one) symptoms of a mental illness. Untangling everything is messy and difficult.

Yes, some symptoms of mental illness can be responsible for repugnant, even criminal behaviour. For example, infanticide as a direct result of undiagnosed, untreated postnatal psychosis.

When I have experienced postnatal psychosis (as part of bipolar disorder) I’ve survived with my family intact, because I had access to early, excellent care. But during one episode, my symptoms forced me to say I didn’t know my husband and that I hadn’t had my six-day old baby. I would never say this when I am well. And once the psychosis resolved, I was able to recognise that what I had said was delusional.

With time, appropriate treatment, and psychological work I gained the insight to understand that my behaviour was due to symptoms of a mental illness. At this point (given I had access to good quality mental health care) I had the choice whether to take the steps I needed to better manage future symptoms of mymental illness...or not.

I believe when bad or inappropriate behaviour is out of character for someone who lives with a mental illness, it is likely to be due to the symptoms of that illness.

So, who is Kanye West when he is not experiencing symptoms of his mental illness?

Like most people reading this, I don’t know him, and rely on the media to form my opinion. From what I’ve read, Kanye seems to apologise sporadically for his remarks and behaviour, but he doesn’t seem to show remorse and there is evidence of Kanye’s misbehaviour long before the first mention in the media of a psychotic episode in 2016.

Over the years Kanye has stormed out of multiple awards ceremonies and marched on to the stage to interrupt those accepting awards when he’s been unhappy with the outcome. And it began before he notoriously hijacked Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech at the 2009 Video Music Awards. It happened at the American Music Awards in 2004, and at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2006.