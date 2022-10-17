'Like Kanye West, I was diagnosed with bipolar. But I'm on a very different path.'

I was recently asked whether I think Kanye West’s mental illness is behind his misogyny and antisemitic comments or whether they are views he would hold and spout regardless.
For context: I have lived with bipolar 1 disorder for the last 16 ears. I have also previously shared my thoughts on Kanye and his bipolar disorder in this blog post and in this article on Mamamia.
So, what do I think in 2022?
Whenever Kanye says or does anything controversial or abhorrent, articles and comments sprout like mushrooms after rain. Most of them tend to either condemn him for his behaviour regardless of his mental illness, or they cautiously tip toe around his behaviour, because he has a mental illness.