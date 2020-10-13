The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday October 14.

One million Australians have sought help for their mental health.

More than a million Australians have sought mental health treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic, with pleas for help dramatically increasing in Victoria over the past month.

According to Commonwealth health department figures obtained by The Australian, there's been a 30 per cent rise in the state in the past four weeks as the strict lockdowns take their toll.

More than a million Australians have been suffering from mental health problems during the pandemic, with Victoria the worst hit. #9Today pic.twitter.com/vxEs9wOO1F — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) October 13, 2020

There's also been a 30 per cent rise for children's mental health services in Victoria since last month, with the spikes more than double that of New South Wales.

Access to Beyond Blue is 77 per cent higher in Victoria right now when compared to the rest of the country.

NSW premier faces confidence vote over ex.

Monday was "one of the most difficult days" in Gladys Berejiklian's life, but the outlook for her Wednesday is not much better.

The NSW parliament is set to debate a no confidence motion moved against the premier by Labor yesterday, after she revealed she had been in a relationship with a former MP now at the centre of a corruption probe.

The Independent Commission Against Corruption has accused former Wagga Wagga MP Daryl Maguire of using his public office to improperly gain a benefit for himself or for G8way International, a company he allegedly effectively controlled.

During Tuesday's parliamentary sitting Opposition Leader Jodi McKay accused the premier of being complicit in Mr Maguire's alleged corruption by neglecting her legal obligations to report it to ICAC.