Let's be clear about what Gladys Berejiklian has actually been accused of.

On Monday, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian weathered what she called “one of the most difficult days of [her] life”.

In an unexpected revelation, the premier admitted she had been in a five year relationship with disgraced former MP Daryl Maguire, who is currently under a state corruption inquiry. For a woman who is known for being intensely private, the public disclosure was a “personal nightmare,” she said.

It triggered a political storm, with members of the public and her fellow politicians weighing in on whether or not Berejiklian should resign from parliament - with heated opinions from all sides.

Watch: Gladys Berejiklian admits to a "close personal relationship" with former MP Daryl Maguire. Post continues below.

But what is Berejiklian actually accused of doing? Well, as she passionately emphasised to reporters on Monday afternoon, there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing on the premier’s part. Rather, she was called to the inquiry as a witness.

But first, it’s important to understand who Daryl Maguire is, and why his actions are subject to a corruption inquiry.

What is Daryl Maguire accused of?

Daryl Maguire was the NSW Liberal member for Wagga Wagga from 1999 to 2018.

In 2018, he quit government after admitting he had tried to earn payments by setting up property developers with investors, including a “mega big” Chinese client.

Despite being in a relationship with him at the time (unbeknownst to the public), Berejiklian publicly condemned Maguire and asked him to resign.

“I spoke to Mr Maguire late that afternoon to express in the strongest possible terms my deep disappointment,” she said in a strongly worded statement released in July 2018.