Melissa Hoskins died after being hit by a car. Her husband was allegedly the driver.

The following contains descriptions of domestic violence.

As Australia was ringing in the new year on Monday, the family and friends of Olympian cyclist, Melissa Hoskins were grieving her death, after she was hit by a car allegedly driven by her husband, Rohan Dennis on Saturday night.

Dennis has been charged with causing Hoskin’s death following reports she was dragged along the street, holding the door handle of the couple's Volkswagen Amarok ute.

Video via ABC

Dennis allegedly drove the vehicle until Hoskins fell to the ground, suffering serious head injuries. She was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital for treatment, but died overnight.

Her husband was arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without due care and endangering life, and was bailed to appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court in March.

Melissa Hoskins was killed after being hit by a car allegedly driven by her husband. Image: Getty