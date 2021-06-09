The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday June 10.

Melbourne traveller sparks COVID-19 NSW/QLD scare as city prepares to reopen.
Victorian health authorities have held an emergency meeting with their Queensland and NSW counterparts over a woman's positive case.
The woman and her husband left Melbourne while it was in lockdown and tested positive at the end of her road trip through NSW and into Queensland.
Separately, three people were caught flying into New Zealand last week, having also left Melbourne during lockdown and trying to enter the country via Sydney.
The trio, understood to be a family who planned to attend a funeral, are now in quarantine after they were caught on arrival in Auckland.
While those three travellers have tested negative so far, the woman's positive test on Wednesday has put regional centres in NSW and Queensland on alert.
