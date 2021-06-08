The photos that every Australian shouldn't look away from today.

Three-year-old Tharunicaa Murugappan hasn't known anything else but the walls of Christmas Island detention centre.

Since the age of seven months, she's lived in a rundown demountable building surrounded by wire and guards with her older sister and her parents.

For the past 10 days, she's been really sick. But despite vomiting, dizziness, diarrhoea and a temperature over 40 degrees, she's only been given Panadol and Nurofen.

Now she's sitting in a Perth hospital bed after being medically evacuated, diagnosed with a potentially deadly blood infection caused by untreated pneumonia.

BREAKING: Tharnicaa (nearly 4 years old) is being medically evacuated to Perth for treatment of a suspected blood infection. She was hospitalised yesterday on CI after suffering a high fever, vomiting/diarrhoea & dizziness for 10 days. Pls keep our little cockatoo in your hearts. pic.twitter.com/ynnT5uNQIh — HometoBilo (@HometoBilo) June 7, 2021

Photos of a distressed Tharni, as she's affectionately known, being comforted by her older sister Kopika, six, have been shared widely on social media and across Australian media outlets. They illustrate a story we've been telling since 2018.

A story of a couple, Nadesalingam and Priya, who met in Australia after they both separately sought refuge here from the persecution and horrors they - as Tamils - were being subjected to in their native Sri Lanka.

They fell in love on our shores, got married and had children. Setting up home in the small town of Biloela, Queensland, where they remain valued members of the community.

Watch: Kopika turned six in May, her third birthday in detention. Post continues after video.