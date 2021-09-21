The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday September 22.

Melbourne braces for third day of protests after 2000 marched on Tuesday.

Protesters are being warned to stay home as Melbourne braces for its third day of demonstrations over COVID-19 vaccinations and other restrictions for the construction industry.

Chaos has engulfed the city centre over the past two days as demonstrators, mostly men dressed in hi-vis workwear, took to the streets voicing their anger at mandatory vaccines and demanding an end to lockdowns.

The violent mob of hundreds of people brought the city and the West Gate Bridge to a standstill on Tuesday, and at one stage police fired rubber bullets and smoke rounds to keep them under control.

2000 protesters charged through Melbourne yesterday, taking over the city for eight hours. Organisers say they won't stop protesting until their demands are met. #9Today pic.twitter.com/LjjVrvLXdV — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) September 21, 2021

Victoria Police arrested 62 protesters, some for assaulting police, but most for breaching public health orders.

"I implore you to stay home," Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said on Tuesday night.

"Our tactics tomorrow will be different."

It is not clear if demonstrators are all union members, with CFMEU Victorian construction secretary John Setka blaming "neo-Nazis and right-wing extremists" for hijacking the event.