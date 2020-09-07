The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday September 8.

"We are different." Daniel Andrews dismisses NSW virus comparison.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says COVID-19 comparisons with NSW don't stack up, as the difference in daily case numbers between the two states narrows.

The Victorian government went on a media blitz on Monday to staunchly defend its "safe and steady" pathway out of the state's second wave, which is likely to keep Melbourne under strict lockdown until the end of October.

Victoria recorded 41 new cases on Monday, its lowest daily figure since June 26, while NSW was back in single digits at four.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Sydney would be subject to curfew under the Andrews plan and took a thinly veiled swipe at Victoria's contact tracing capability, calling his home state's system the "gold standard".

“Let me be as frank as I can be. Politics has never mattered less to me. Leadership is not about doing what's popular, it's about doing what's right.” - Victorian Premier @DanielAndrewsMP. #abc730 @mjrowland68 #coronavirus #vicpol #auspol pic.twitter.com/77kaA6p1lK — abc730 (@abc730) September 7, 2020

But Mr Andrews dismissed the comparisons, noting NSW had not experienced the same level of community transmission as Victoria.

"That's not a point of pride, that's just a fact," he told reporters.

"I've seen this commentary that under our settings, they'd be in lockdown — no they wouldn't, because they've not had the community transmission that we've had.

"We are different."

Business leaders were also left unimpressed by Victoria's reopening plan.

The Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman Kate Carnell called on the state government to cover the costs of small business closures.

Meanwhile, Business Council of Australia chief executive Jennifer Westacott is demanding the release of modelling that underpins the roadmap.