The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday September 3.

Leaked Victorian roadmap shows what's ahead for Melbourne.

It's believed the Victorian government are looking to lift the nightly curfew in Melbourne at the end of this month, according to a leaked draft of a purported two-stage plan to ease the state out of its coronavirus lockdown.

The document, obtained by the Herald Sun and 9News, signals that from September 14, a range of small concessions could be made for metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria.

These include allowing libraries to open and expanding the time for exercise outside the home to two hours a day, from one hour now.

Two people or a household will be able to meet outdoors for social interaction and single persons or single-parent households will be allowed to have a visitor to their home.

Melbourne has been in a strict stage four lockdown for nearly five weeks. Image: Getty. Then, from September 28, the current 8pm to 5am curfew in Melbourne could be lifted and the phased return of primary and secondary students to schools begin, according to the draft.

Up to five people, including children, from up to two households will be allowed to meet outdoors for social interaction, the Herald Sun cited the draft as saying.

Permits will no longer be required for childcare and in-home childminding.

Outdoor personal training will be allowed for up to two people per trainer and outdoor pools will open for exercise for up to 20 people at a time.

Premier Daniel Andrews is preparing to announce the government's plan for a pathway out of the current lockdown on Sunday, when he releases separate roadmaps for Melbourne and regional Victoria which are under stage four and stage three restrictions, respectively.

Victoria on Wednesday announced six more deaths from COVID-19 and 90 new infections.

Treasurer blasts "cruel" state border rules.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says there are "cruel and confused implications" from strict state border controls, telling A Current Affair last night easing limitations was crucial for our economy.