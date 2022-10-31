Should we still be celebrating Melbourne cup in 2022? 24 women share their thoughts.

"Living in a regional area, I've got dozens of friends and family members who are employed in the racing industry. In our area, the racing industry is well and truly thriving, and I rarely hear support for the Nup to the Cup movement in our local area. Although I completely understand the motivations behind the Nup to the Cup movement, I think the movement often fails to include the voices of the everyday people involved, such as trainers, jockeys, strappers, etc."

'Watching people get off on seeing animal cruelty makes me uncomfortable.'

"As a vegetarian and someone who used to live in Melbourne for many years, I am staunchly against it. Even when I used to get the day off from work, I would never do anything on the day as I didn't want to show my support towards the cause. Watching people get off on seeing animal cruelty is disgusting. It is as bad as greyhound racing."

"I have shares in a race horse and it's the one thing I can bond with my dad over. He's an older man who loves a punt. I've had this discussion with many friends who disagree, but the laughs and enjoyment I get from this sport and the horse my dad and I invest in outweighs anything else for me."

"I really don't have any strong feelings towards Melbourne Cup, but I've often felt forced to have a stronger opinion and voice it. At work, it will just be another regular day for me - I won't place a bet, but I will enjoy the free afternoon tea provided."

"I feel for all the women all over Australia who are going to become victims of domestic violence on Tuesday. We know that after the big football grand finals, the statistics show that women become more vulnerable to potentially violent home situations. And the same is true for any event fueled by gambling and alcohol - Melbourne Cup is no different."

'Horse racing provides important social opportunities for regional communities and provides jobs.'

"I think it's really easy for people in the cities and metropolitan areas to get on their pedestal and say 'Nup to the Cup'. When in reality it's more complicated than that - in my town, horse racing is something that is adored by the locals, it strengthens the sense of community, brings people together and is something to celebrate. And considering all the floods and droughts we've had over the last few years, I think we deserve the opportunity to have some fun and celebrate with mates."