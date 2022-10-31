Should we still be celebrating Melbourne cup in 2022? 24 women share their thoughts.

Every year there is a conversation that pushes itself back into the forefront around Melbourne Cup Carnival day.
It's a conversation that is overtly heated and fueled with different opinions. It's an ironic conversation as well, considering horse racing takes place consistently throughout the year. But given that the Melbourne Cup is such an iconic event in Australia's social and sporting calendar, steeped in tradition, it's understandable why now is the perfect storm for debates to take place.
It's the race that 'stops the nation' and has been doing so for hundreds of years now.
But as the years go on and our feelings of dutiful activism grow, public opinion on the cup has shifted.
The facts are as follows:
Australia's horse racing industry is worth billions. Almost every year, a horse loses its life at the Melbourne Cup. Almost every year, track attendants rush onto the turf at Flemington and put up screens around a fallen horse. And almost every year, a horse's name is trending on social media. Gambling activity and alcohol consumption increases on Melbourne Cup day. And that combination of betting and alcohol leads to a significant rise in domestic violence on the first Tuesday in November.
