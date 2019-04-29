All the thoughts we have about Melania Trump's bizarre celebratory birthday photo.

Over the weekend Melania Trump turned 49, and the White House decided to mark the occasion of their First Lady’s day of birth, with a particularly strange choice of photo.

In it, Melania (or FLOTUS as she appears on Twitter) is sitting alone on a couch in a green coat with an odd look on her face.

A hoard of photographers surround her, but they seem to be focused on something out of view.

Melania appears isolated, alone, and not particularly impressed it’s her birthday. Her husband, President Donald Trump and son, are also nowhere to be seen.

The photo in fact, wasn’t even taken on her birthday – it was from March when her husband met his Czech counterpart Andrej Babis.

The White House Twitter message reads; “Happy Birthday @FLOTUS!”