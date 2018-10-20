Melania Edwards' 'day in the life' column is going viral. But we have a theory.

This morning, I slapped my alarm three times before I finally managed to get myself vertical at around 8:45. I shuffled to the loo, then to the kitchen where I swilled juice [because vitamins] straight from the bottle.

After that it was a swift transition out of PJs and into trackies [no bra, because working from home], before I sat down to clock on at 9:01.

Meanwhile, somewhere in the San Francisco Bay area an HSBC Executive by the name of Melania Edwards is on her commute to her other office in Palo Alto for the afternoon, listening to The Goop Podcast and archiving her very important emails.

According to her Business Insider ‘day in the life’ profile, which has gone viral since being published on October 18, the British-born woman, who works for the bank’s Global Venture Capital Coverage Group, has already done more today than I’ve managed in an entire week.

tfw you’re definitely a regular tennis player and this is absolutely a stroke you are familiar with from your frequent tennis matches pic.twitter.com/hXJLGaZrIJ — Tom Gara (@tomgara) October 18, 2018

For starters, she was up at 5:30am for a short meditation, where she focuses on deep breathing and determines her priorities for the day. Which doesn’t sound relaxing, but cool.

At 6:30 she catches up with her international friends on FaceTime, because she’s well travelled and cosmopolitan and also very popular.

Then it’s time for a green juice breakfast and a game of tennis (“The healthy Californian lifestyle is contagious,” she said), and then it’s off to work. She walks, of course.

Meetings with startups, tech companies and venture capital firms take up most of her morning, then she breaks for lunch at 12. For an hour and a half. That’s 90 whole minutes.