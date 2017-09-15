Working from home? Here's how to make sure you still get things done.

So you’ve managed to score yourself a gig where you can work from home. Maybe it’s part of a flexible work schedule where the rest of your week is spent in an office.

Perhaps you’re returning to work after having a baby, or maybe you have your own business and forking out for an office space for one isn’t really a financially viable option.

Whatever the reason behind getting to crack open your laptop in the comfort of your own private space, there’s one very important thing you need to remember: working from home is still work.

So here’s a list of tips and tricks every home-worker needs to remember to ensure they get things done throughout the day (and don’t get distracted by old Friends re-runs along the way).

Get up and get out of bed

Yes, this means you can't wear your pyjamas all day, every day. A day of work from home should be treated like any other day at the office.

(That means you should wear pants.)

To make things easier, pretend you're getting up and heading out of the house: have a shower, get dressed and maybe brush your hair.

Eat a healthy, filling breakfast and have a cup (or three) of coffee before you get started on the day.

Have a designated work space

Repeat after me: a bed is not a desk. Sorry.

To help with productivity, set up a specific spot in the house where you can go to work. It might be a home office or even the kitchen table, but having somewhere to 'go' when it's time for work will help get you in the right frame of mind.