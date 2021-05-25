6 ways Stan's The Bold Type changed the game – and why the final season will be the best yet.

Stan's The Bold Type has carved out an important place for itself in the world of pop culture and entertainment.

A show that initially presents as a dreamy peek behind the curtain into the world of magazine and digital publishing in New York City, but soon reveals itself to be a nuanced exploration of female friendship, career, race, sexuality, and relationships.

The Bold Type was inspired by the life and career of former Cosmopolitan magazine editor-in-chief, Joanna Coles, who also acts as an Executive Producer on the series.

The Stan series stars Australian actress Aisha Dee as Kat Edison, Katie Stevens as Jane Sloan, and Meghann Fahy as Sutton Brady. Three best friends who met while working in the trenches of a fictional magazine called Scarlet.

The fifth and final season drops on Stan on Thursday, May 27, and, as the culmination of five years of storytelling, is shaping up to be the most important season yet.

For Sutton Brady, the question around whether she and Richard Hunter (Sam Page) will end up together will finally be answered, along with a look into how her recent downward spiral will affect her personal life and career.

Jane Sloan has finally achieved her dream of running her own Scarlet vertical, and season five will explore how she handles this along with a problematic new love interest who happens to be her new employee. Season five will also cement Jane's legacy at Scarlet and what the next chapter of her life holds, after facing a brutal health battle and break-up.

The brand new season will also see drastic changes to the life of Kat Edison, who is finding her way as a bartender and podcast host after being fired from Scarlet.

Fans will finally find out if Kat ends up in the arms of her first love Adena El-Amin (Nikohl Boosheri) or Eva Rhodes (Alex Paxton-Beesleya), a conservative lawyer whose behavior was the catalyst for Kat losing her job.

In celebration of The Bold Type's upcoming best and final season, here are 6 ways it changed the game.

Take a look at the trailer for the brand new season of Stan’s The Bold Type. Post continues below.

1. Sexual abuse and assault storylines exist to highlight the experience of survivors, not over dramatise them.

Storylines surrounding sexual abuse and assault have always been woven into the storytelling fabric of The Bold Type, but not in typical TV fashion.

Season one culminated in an episode called Carry the Weight, in which Jane interviews a woman called Mia who is doing a piece of performance art in Central Park. One where she holds weights to symbolise that survivors like herself carry the experience with them always, and sometimes they can assist each other with the burden.

Jane’s article prompts her editor Jacqueline Carlyle (Melora Hardin) to share her own story of workplace sexual assault, allowing the narrative to focus solely on her experiences and pain. It’s a scene that proves TV shows don’t have to include graphic displays of sexual abuse against women in order to tell these stories.