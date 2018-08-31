Meghan Markle has given her first TV interview since becoming a royal.

In the months following Meghan Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry, we have been following her every step as she has graced the world stage, attending multiple charity functions with her now husband.
But what we’ve really been waiting for is another sit-down interview with the now Duchess of Sussex, to gain an insight into her new life as a member of the British Royal Family.
According to The Daily Mail, that wait is now finally over: Meghan Markle has sat down for an interview that will come to our screens in September.
The programme will centre around Her Majesty, titled Queen of the World, focusing on the work she has done for the Commonwealth.
The film crew has reportedly been following the Queen around for over a year and have been given unprecedented access to the her life, including her family, staff and residences.
Markle will speak of her own commitment to her newly appointed role with Prince Harry as the Commonwealth Youth Ambassadors and her dedication to helping young people with issues important to them.
Prince Harry will also appear in the documentary, along with his brother Prince William. However there has been no mention on whether Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, has given an interview.
This will be the first time we have seen a TV sit-down chat with Markle since her engagement interview with Prince Harry last November.
The documentary, which will be a two-part series and be broadcast by ITV in the UK, will air one month before the newlyweds are set to travel to Australia in October.
Top Comments
I wish that Meghan Makle would just go away. I think she is a seriously ill woman who is in need of psychiatric help. She displays many traits of someone with a narcissistic personality disorder, mixed with borderline personality traits. Whenever she's photographed, (even in her earlier shots before she met Harry) she shows no regard for the other person in the photo, and makes sure she's staring right at the camera for maximum exposure. It's not natural for someone in their mid thirties (as she was when she met Harry) to be obsessed with Instagram and social media to the extent that she was. It was more the kind of social media obsession that one might expect from a teenager or someone in their early 20s. I just think she is going to break Harry' heart; use him and go back to the USA where she'll be a bankable star because of her past with the royals. I give it two years maximum. It's just my opinion, based on my observations of this woman and I would love to be proven wrong, so there's no need for anyone to attack what I've written. If they end up living a long and happy marriage, then I will eat my words, and feel happy for them. I don't wish misery on any fellow human being, but I just think that it's inevitable that this marriage will be over soon.
That’s a whole lot of judgement based on her Instagram use and the way she poses for pictures.
If the rumours are true - she also like pineapple on pizza and I for one will not stand for this sort of behavior!
Haha! You're going to be crying like crazy when they're walking little tanned redheaded children to school.
Given that Meghan has known the Queen for only a small amount of time, I doubt she's going to figure prominently in this documentary.