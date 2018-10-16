The subtle fashion tricks Meghan Markle used to hide her royal baby bump.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Following rumours that the Duchess of Sussex is pregnant, Kensington Palace has confirmed that Meghan Markle is expecting a baby with Prince Harry… And well, how did not everybody see this coming?

Meghan, who has already had her 12-week scan, has been covering her bump with less figure-hugging outfits and uh, strategically placed purple folders.

Pregnancy rumours went into overdrive over the weekend after Meghan attended Princess Eugenie’s wedding in a rather roomy Givenchy coat.

The Duchess is known for wearing more form-fitting clothing, so not even the cooler autumn weather in Windsor could stop the speculation.

She had also only done up the top two buttons of her coat, perhaps to give herself extra room.