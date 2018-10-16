The possible names Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will call their baby.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

There will be much suspense amid the royal baby fever as to what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will call their baby.

On the one hand, the youngster will be born into the British royal family, where tradition is an intrinsic part of the Windsors’ lives.

If Harry and Meghan go classic, something like Alice, Mary, Elizabeth or Victoria for a girl, and Philip, Frederick, Charles, Arthur, Edward or James for a boy are possibilities.

Meghan has immersed herself in the royal way of life, ending her career as an actress, and becoming a full-time royal.

But the pair are also forward-thinking royals, and the duchess has her own American upbringing to draw on.

They may decide to surprise everyone when naming their first child.

Canadian-born Autumn Phillips, and husband Peter Phillips, opted for a non-traditional name for their daughter Savannah – the Queen’s first great-grandchild – in 2010.