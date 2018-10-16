The big question lingering about Harry and Meghan's trip now her pregnancy has been announced.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.
After rumours circulated for weeks that the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, was pregnant, Kensington Palace yesterday released an official statement confirming the news.
The 37-year-old is expecting a baby in Spring 2019, the Palace announced, adding that “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May”.
Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public. ????PA