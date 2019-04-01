Everything we know about reports Meghan Markle won't be giving birth in the Lindo Wing.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Hours after they give birth, it is a tradition for the women of the royal family to exit onto the steps of the Lindo Wing and pose for photos with their newborn.

Looking windswept and well slept, Kate Middleton and Princess Diana have both presented their babies to the world in immaculate style.

But Meghan Markle is reportedly opting out, breaking a four-decade tradition by shunning the London hospital where many royal babies, including her husband Prince Harry, were born, The Sun newspaper reports.

Meghan and Harry, who married in May last year, are expecting their first child during the European spring.

Princess Diana gave birth to Harry at St Mary’s in 1984 and Kate, the wife of Harry’s elder brother William, gave birth to all three of her children, George, Charlotte and Louis, in the Lindo Wing.

Meghan, 37, has reportedly opted for a maternity hospital closer to their new home in the ancient town of Windsor, The Sun reports.

“The child will not be born at the Lindo,” the newspaper quoted the source as saying.

“She and Harry have decided that rather than go somewhere as public as the Lindo, they will allow Meghan to recover somewhere more private,” the source was quoted as saying.